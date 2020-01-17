DAX ®13.523,43+0,70%TecDAX ®3.153,39+0,76%Dow Jones29.370,76+0,25%NASDAQ 1009.150,60+0,28%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to
Qualified Investors

17-Jan-2020 / 15:01 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
........................................

SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: January 17, 2020

The issuance of the structured notes in the nominal value of TRY 21,324,211
with a maturity of 62 days to be sold to qualified investors has been
realized as of (17.01.2020).

Board Decision Date 04.10.2018

Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit TRY
Limit 20,000,000,000
Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
Domestic / Overseas Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Maturity Date 19.03.2020
Maturity (Day) 62
Interest Rate Type
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
ISIN Code TR0GRAN01889
Starting Date of Sale 16.01.2020
Ending Date of Sale 16.01.2020
Maturity Starting Date 17.01.2020
Nominal Value of Capital 21,324,211
Market Instrument Sold
Coupon Number
Redemption Date 19.03.2020
Payment Date 19.03.2020

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public
disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles
included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly
reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our
records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and
complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible
for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352
.....................

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
.....................

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
............................................

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1]
........................................

ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 41370
EQS News ID: 956363

End of Announcement EQS News Service


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=956363&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 10:01 ET ( 15:01 GMT)
