Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Loan obtained from The Export-Import Bank of China

25.12.2019 - 16:04 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

15:04

10:04

15:04

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Loan obtained from The Export-Import Bank ofChina25-Dec-2019 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.TO: Investment CommunityFROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations........................................SUBJECT: Loan obtained from The Export-Import Bank of ChinaDATE: December 25 2019Loan obtained from The Export-Import Bank of ChinaOur Bank has obtained a loan from the Export-Import Bank of China in theamount of USD300 million with a maturity of 3 years.*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this publicdisclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.Yours sincerely,Garanti BBVAContact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:Tel: +90 212 318 2352.....................Fax: +90 212 216 5902.....................E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr............................................www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1]........................................ISIN: US9001487019Category Code: MSCLTIDM: TGBDOAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to bedisclosed under the laws of a Member StateSequence No.: 37515EQS News ID: 943685End of Announcement EQS News Service1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=943685&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 25, 2019ET (GMT)