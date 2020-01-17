Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN015A1 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

17.01.2020 - 16:03 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN015A1 ISIN-Redemption of the StructuredNote17-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.TO: Investment CommunityFROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations........................................SUBJECT: TR0GRAN015A1 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured NoteDATE: January 17, 2019The 119-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approvalof the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.27, 2018, by selling to qualifiedinvestors on September 20, 2019 with bookbuilding on September 19, 2019 withTR0GRAN015A1 ISIN code and TRY 20,571,694 nominal value, is redeemed on17.01.2020.Related Issue Limit InfoCurrency Unit TRYLimit 20,000,000,000Issue Limit Security Type Debt SecuritiesSale Type Sale To Qualified InvestorsDomestic / Oversea DomesticCapital Market Instrument To Be Issued InfoType Structured NoteMaturity Date 17.01.2020Maturity (Day) 119Sale Type Sale To Qualified InvestorsISIN Code TR0GRAN015A1Nominal Value of Capital 20,571,694Market Instrument SoldCurrency Unit TRYIn contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this publicdisclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principlesincluded in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactlyreflects the information we received; that the information complies with ourrecords, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct andcomplete information relative to this subject and that we are responsiblefor the declarations made in this regard.Yours sincerely,Garanti BBVAContact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:Tel: +90 212 318 2352.....................Fax: +90 212 216 5902.....................E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr............................................www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1]........................................ISIN: US9001487019Category Code: MSCLTIDM: TGBDOAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to bedisclosed under the laws of a Member StateSequence No.: 41371EQS News ID: 956365End of Announcement EQS News Service1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=956365&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)