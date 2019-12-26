DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.225,70+0,08%Nasdaq 100 Future8.729,50+0,04%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN016A9 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min.


Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN016A9 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured
Note

26-Dec-2019 / 10:36 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
........................................

SUBJECT: TR0GRAN016A9 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

DATE: December 25, 2019

The 54-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approval of
the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.27, 2018, by selling to qualified
investors on November 1, 2019 with bookbuilding on October 31, 2019 with
TR0GRAN016A9 ISIN code and TRY 20,654,530 nominal value, is redeemed on
25.12.2019.

Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit TRY
Limit 20,000,000,000
Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
Domestic / Oversea Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Type Structured Note
Maturity Date 25.12.2019
Maturity (Day) 54
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
ISIN Code TR0GRAN016A9
Nominal Value of Capital 20,654,530
Market Instrument Sold
Currency Unit TRY

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public
disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles
included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly
reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our
records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and
complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible
for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352
.....................

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
.....................

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
............................................

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1]
........................................

ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 37520
EQS News ID: 943697

End of Announcement EQS News Service


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=943697&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 26, 2019 05:36 ET ( 10:36 GMT)
TUERKIYE GAR.BK ADR S 1
TUERKIYE GAR.BK ADR S 1 - Performance (3 Monate) 1,55 +4,03%
EUR +0,06
Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
