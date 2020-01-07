Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN016D3 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

07.01.2020 - 20:32 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN016D3 ISIN-Redemption of the StructuredNote07-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.TO: Investment CommunityFROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations........................................SUBJECT: TR0GRAN016D3 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured NoteDATE: January 7, 2020The 64-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approval ofthe Capital Markets Board dated Dec.27, 2018, by selling to qualifiedinvestors on November 4, 2019 with bookbuilding on November 1, 2019 withTR0GRAN016D3 ISIN code and TRY 40,806,000 nominal value, is redeemed on07.01.2020.Related Issue Limit InfoCurrency Unit TRYLimit 20,000,000,000Issue Limit Security Type Debt SecuritiesSale Type Sale To Qualified InvestorsDomestic / Oversea DomesticCapital Market Instrument To Be Issued InfoType Structured NoteMaturity Date 07.01.2020Maturity (Day) 64Sale Type Sale To Qualified InvestorsISIN Code TR0GRAN016D3Nominal Value of Capital 40,806,000Market Instrument SoldCurrency Unit TRYIn contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this publicdisclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principlesincluded in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactlyreflects the information we received; that the information complies with ourrecords, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct andcomplete information relative to this subject and that we are responsiblefor the declarations made in this regard.Yours sincerely,Garanti BBVAContact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:Tel: +90 212 318 2352.....................Fax: +90 212 216 5902.....................E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr............................................www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1]........................................ISIN: US9001487019Category Code: MSCLTIDM: TGBDOAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to bedisclosed under the laws of a Member StateSequence No.: 39152EQS News ID: 948599End of Announcement EQS News Service1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=948599&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020ET (GMT)