Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN016D3 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN016D3 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured
Note
07-Jan-2020 / 19:32 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
........................................
SUBJECT: TR0GRAN016D3 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note
DATE: January 7, 2020
The 64-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approval of
the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.27, 2018, by selling to qualified
investors on November 4, 2019 with bookbuilding on November 1, 2019 with
TR0GRAN016D3 ISIN code and TRY 40,806,000 nominal value, is redeemed on
07.01.2020.
Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit TRY
Limit 20,000,000,000
Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
Domestic / Oversea Domestic
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Type Structured Note
Maturity Date 07.01.2020
Maturity (Day) 64
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
ISIN Code TR0GRAN016D3
Nominal Value of Capital 40,806,000
Market Instrument Sold
Currency Unit TRY
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public
disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles
included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly
reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our
records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and
complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible
for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
.....................
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
.....................
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
............................................
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1]
........................................
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 39152
EQS News ID: 948599
End of Announcement EQS News Service
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=948599&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 07, 2020 14:32 ET ( 19:32 GMT)
