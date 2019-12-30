Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN016S1 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

30.12.2019 - 12:20 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN016S1 ISIN-Redemption of the StructuredNote30-Dec-2019 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.TO: Investment CommunityFROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations........................................SUBJECT: TR0GRAN016S1 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured NoteDATE: December 30, 2019The 41-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approval ofthe Capital Markets Board dated Dec.27, 2018, by selling to qualifiedinvestors on November 19, 2019 with bookbuilding on November 18, 2019 withTR0GRAN016S1 ISIN code and TRY 116,687,291 nominal value, is redeemed on30.12.2019.Related Issue Limit InfoCurrency Unit TRYLimit 20,000,000,000Issue Limit Security Type Debt SecuritiesSale Type Sale To Qualified InvestorsDomestic / Oversea DomesticCapital Market Instrument To Be Issued InfoType Structured NoteMaturity Date 30.12.2019Maturity (Day) 41Sale Type Sale To Qualified InvestorsISIN Code TR0GRAN016S1Nominal Value of Capital 116,687,291Market Instrument SoldCurrency Unit TRYIn contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this publicdisclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principlesincluded in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactlyreflects the information we received; that the information complies with ourrecords, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct andcomplete information relative to this subject and that we are responsiblefor the declarations made in this regard.Yours sincerely,Garanti BBVAContact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:Tel: +90 212 318 2352.....................Fax: +90 212 216 5902.....................E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr............................................www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1]........................................ISIN: US9001487019Category Code: MSCLTIDM: TGBDOAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to bedisclosed under the laws of a Member StateSequence No.: 37953EQS News ID: 944799End of Announcement EQS News Service1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=944799&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 30, 2019ET (GMT)