Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRANA1957 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
26-Dec-2019 / 17:38 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
........................................

SUBJECT: TRFGRANA1957 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

DATE: December 26, 2019

The 50-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the
Capital Markets Board dated Dec.27, 2018 by sale to qualified investors on
Nov. 06, 2019 with bookbuilding on Nov. 05, 2019 with TRFGRANA1957 ISIN code
and TRY 274,346,393 nominal value, is redeemed on 26.12.2019.

Board Decision Date 04.10.2018
Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit TRY
Limit 20,000,000,000
Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured
Debt Securities
Sale Type Public Offering- Private
Placement-Sale To Qualified
Investors
Domestic / Overseas Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Type Bill
Maturity Date 26.12.2019
Maturity (Day) 50
Sale Type Sale to qualified investors
ISIN Code TRFGRANA1957
Nominal Value of Capital Market 274,346,393
Instrument Sold
Coupon Number 0
Redemption Date 26.12.2019
Payment Date 26.12.2019
Was The Payment Made? Yes

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public
disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles
included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly
reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our
records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and
complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible
for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352
.....................

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
.....................

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
............................................

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1]
........................................

ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 37543
EQS News ID: 943787

End of Announcement EQS News Service


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=943787&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 26, 2019 12:38 ET ( 17:38 GMT)
