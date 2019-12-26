Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRANA1957 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

26.12.2019 - 18:38 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRANA1957 ISIN- Redemption of the DebtInstrument26-Dec-2019 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.TO: Investment CommunityFROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations........................................SUBJECT: TRFGRANA1957 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt InstrumentDATE: December 26, 2019The 50-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of theCapital Markets Board dated Dec.27, 2018 by sale to qualified investors onNov. 06, 2019 with bookbuilding on Nov. 05, 2019 with TRFGRANA1957 ISIN codeand TRY 274,346,393 nominal value, is redeemed on 26.12.2019.Board Decision Date 04.10.2018Related Issue Limit InfoCurrency Unit TRYLimit 20,000,000,000Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- StructuredDebt SecuritiesSale Type Public Offering- PrivatePlacement-Sale To QualifiedInvestorsDomestic / Overseas DomesticCapital Market Instrument To Be Issued InfoType BillMaturity Date 26.12.2019Maturity (Day) 50Sale Type Sale to qualified investorsISIN Code TRFGRANA1957Nominal Value of Capital Market 274,346,393Instrument SoldCoupon Number 0Redemption Date 26.12.2019Payment Date 26.12.2019Was The Payment Made? YesIn contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this publicdisclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principlesincluded in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactlyreflects the information we received; that the information complies with ourrecords, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct andcomplete information relative to this subject and that we are responsiblefor the declarations made in this regard.Yours sincerely,Garanti BBVAContact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:Tel: +90 212 318 2352.....................Fax: +90 212 216 5902.....................E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr............................................www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1]........................................ISIN: US9001487019Category Code: MSCLTIDM: TGBDOAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to bedisclosed under the laws of a Member StateSequence No.: 37543EQS News ID: 943787End of Announcement EQS News Service1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=943787&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 26, 2019ET (GMT)