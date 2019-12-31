Urban Exposure plc: Year-End Trading Update

31.12.2019 - 08:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Urban Exposure plc (UEX)Urban Exposure plc: Year-End Trading Update31-Dec-2019 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.31 December 2019THIS ANNOUCEMENT INCLUDES INSIDE INFORMATIONUrban Exposure Plc("Urban Exposure" or the "Company")Year-End Trading UpdateUrban Exposure announces it has completed new committed lending of GBP498mduring the year ending 31 December 2019 and therefore has now committed inexcess of GBP1bn of new lending since admission to AIM in May 2018. A furtherGBP268m of loans are in the advanced stages of execution and are expected toclose in Q1 2020, having been delayed from closing in Q4 2019 principallydue to the impact of political and economic uncertainty. Due to the drawdownprofile of these loans the impact of this delay on 2019 revenue is expectedto be negligible. The Company is pleased to have continued to complete loanswith an excellent risk profile to highly experienced borrowers in diversegeographic locations across the UK including Manchester, Luton, Derby,Glasgow and Wembley. Furthermore, the Company has a strong additionalpipeline of loans going into 2020 of c.GBP686m.It is expected that operating costs for 2019 will be lower than previouslyanticipated principally due to reduced staff costs arising from both lowervariable remuneration costs and hiring fewer people than previouslybudgeted.Going forward, the Company expects to reduce its operating cost base toc.GBP9.5m for 2020 which will support the profitability of the business in FY2020.Further to the announcement on 15 November 2019, the Board is continuing toreview a number of different proposals with regards to the Company and willupdate the market in due course.Enquiries:Urban Exposure Plc +44 (0) 207 408 0022Randeesh Sandhu, CEOSam Dobbyn, CFOJefferies International Limited ( +44 (0) 20 7548 4576Financial Adviser and Joint CorporateBroker)Rishi BhucharEd MatthewsJames ThomlinsonLiberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser +44 (0) 20 3100 2222and Joint Corporate Broker)Neil PatelGillian MartinMHP Communications (Financial Public +44 (0) 20 3128 8100Relations)Charlie BarkerPatrick HanrahanSophia Samaras- END -ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303Category Code: MSCMTIDM: UEXLEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43Sequence No.: 37984EQS News ID: 945037End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)