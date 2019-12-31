DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.462,14-0,64%NASDAQ 1008.709,73-0,70%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Urban Exposure plc: Year-End Trading Update

Urban Exposure plc: Year-End Trading Update

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


Urban Exposure plc (UEX)
Urban Exposure plc: Year-End Trading Update

31-Dec-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

31 December 2019

THIS ANNOUCEMENT INCLUDES INSIDE INFORMATION

Urban Exposure Plc

("Urban Exposure" or the "Company")

Year-End Trading Update

Urban Exposure announces it has completed new committed lending of GBP498m
during the year ending 31 December 2019 and therefore has now committed in
excess of GBP1bn of new lending since admission to AIM in May 2018. A further
GBP268m of loans are in the advanced stages of execution and are expected to
close in Q1 2020, having been delayed from closing in Q4 2019 principally
due to the impact of political and economic uncertainty. Due to the drawdown
profile of these loans the impact of this delay on 2019 revenue is expected
to be negligible. The Company is pleased to have continued to complete loans
with an excellent risk profile to highly experienced borrowers in diverse
geographic locations across the UK including Manchester, Luton, Derby,
Glasgow and Wembley. Furthermore, the Company has a strong additional
pipeline of loans going into 2020 of c.GBP686m.

It is expected that operating costs for 2019 will be lower than previously
anticipated principally due to reduced staff costs arising from both lower
variable remuneration costs and hiring fewer people than previously
budgeted.

Going forward, the Company expects to reduce its operating cost base to
c.GBP9.5m for 2020 which will support the profitability of the business in FY
2020.

Further to the announcement on 15 November 2019, the Board is continuing to
review a number of different proposals with regards to the Company and will
update the market in due course.

Enquiries:

Urban Exposure Plc +44 (0) 207 408 0022

Randeesh Sandhu, CEO

Sam Dobbyn, CFO
Jefferies International Limited ( +44 (0) 20 7548 4576
Financial Adviser and Joint Corporate
Broker)

Rishi Bhuchar

Ed Matthews

James Thomlinson
Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser +44 (0) 20 3100 2222
and Joint Corporate Broker)

Neil Patel

Gillian Martin
MHP Communications (Financial Public +44 (0) 20 3128 8100
Relations)

Charlie Barker

Patrick Hanrahan

Sophia Samaras

- END -

ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: UEX
LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43
Sequence No.: 37984
EQS News ID: 945037

End of Announcement EQS News Service



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 02:00 ET ( 07:00 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

URBAN EXPOSURE.
URBAN EXPOSURE. - Performance (3 Monate) 67,50 -0,22%
GBX -0,15
Porträt - Chart
Nachrichten
08:00 Urban Exposure plc: Year-End Trading Update URBAN EXPOSURE. 67,50 -0,22%
28.11. Urban Exposure plc: TR-1: Standard form for -2- URBAN EXPOSURE. 67,50 -0,22%
28.11. Urban Exposure plc: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings URBAN EXPOSURE. 67,50 -0,22%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
08:00 PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes ninth coupon payment on its Series 001P-03 bonds LSR GROUP PAO GDR S/5 2,27 +2,71%
08:00 Urban Exposure plc: Year-End Trading Update URBAN EXPOSURE. 67,50 -0,22%
08:00 Polymetal: Total Voting Rights as at 31 December 2019 POLYMETAL INTL PLC 13,87 -1,14%
07:46 PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK EGM approves dividends for Q3 2019 MAGNITOGORSK I+S REGS/13 7,63 +0,39%
07:30 DGAP-NVR: Expedeon AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung EXPEDEON AG NA O.N. 1,69 +0,60%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
07:30 DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Expedeon AG (deutsch) EXPEDEON AG NA O.N. 1,69 +0,60%
05:50 Gewerkschaft Ufo will bei Germanwings weiter streiken LUFTHANSA 16,35 -0,73%
05:50 Frankreichs Staatschef Macron hält Neujahrsansprache
05:35 Pressestimme: 'Emder Zeitung' zu Gute Vorsätze
05:35 Pressestimme: 'Nürnberger Nachrichten' zu Parteispenden

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
30.12. BioNTech – eine Aktie fürs nächste Jahrzehnt? BIONTECH SE SPON. ADRS 1 30,65 +3,27%
30.12. Tesla hält China-Versprechen TESLA INC. DL -,001 384,05 -0,57%
29.12. Wochenausblick: Es sieht gut aus für DAX und Co DAX ® 13.249,01 -0,66%
28.12. Konkurrenz für Tesla? Erstes E-Auto aus der Türkei TESLA INC. DL -,001 384,05 -0,57%
27.12. Boeing: Brisante E-Mails veröffentlicht – Aktie fällt weiter BOEING 295,30 -0,29%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
07:30 DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Expedeon AG (deutsch) EXPEDEON AG NA O.N. 1,69 +0,60%
05:50 Gewerkschaft Ufo will bei Germanwings weiter streiken LUFTHANSA 16,35 -0,73%
05:50 Frankreichs Staatschef Macron hält Neujahrsansprache
05:35 Pressestimme: 'Emder Zeitung' zu Gute Vorsätze
05:35 Pressestimme: 'Nürnberger Nachrichten' zu Parteispenden
Marktberichte
30.12. ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger machen nach jüngstem Rekordlauf Kasse Dow Jones 28.462,14 -0,64%
30.12. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,9% auf 13.135 Punkte ENERGIEKONTOR O.N. 21,40 +0,94%
30.12. Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger machen nach jüngstem Rekordlauf Kasse Dow Jones 28.462,14 -0,64%
30.12. MÄRKTE USA/Anleger nehmen nach Rekordserie Gewinne mit APPLE 258,90 +0,17%
30.12. Devisen: Eurokurs hält sich knapp über 1,12 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1205 +0,0536%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird das kommende Börsenjahr werden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen